TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 898, also known as “Miya’s Law,” Monday during a private meeting with the family of homicide victim Miya Marcano, according to a report from NBC affiliate WESH.

Marcano was found dead on Oct. 2, 2021, after she was reported missing from the Arden Villas apartment complex in Orange County, where she lived and worked while attending Valencia College.

The prime suspect in her death was Armando Caballero, who authorities said had an unrequited romantic interest in the 19-year-old. Caballero worked at the complex as the maintenance man.

Authorities said he used his universal key to enter her apartment 30 minutes before Marcano got off work.

Caballero was found dead from an apparent suicide three days after Marcano’s disappearance on Sept. 24.

In response to Marcano’s death, the Florida Legislature passed “Miya’s Law” to help tighten security at student housing facilities, requiring expanded background checks and allowing landlords to refuse potential employees that were guilty of several criminal offenses.

The law also requires student apartments to keep a two-year log on “the issuance and return of all keys for each dwelling unit. The log would also include the name, date, and time an employee or contractor went into a unit.

Student housing facilities also need to give 24-hours notice of when someone enters a tenant’s apartment and have a visible list of those with master keys on the property.

Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, sponsored the bill and praised its signing, according to WESH..

“Today is the day we have all been waiting for,” she said. “I’d like to thank the Governor for his approval of this very important bill, but I would also like to thank the many stakeholders and the group of bi-partisan supporters who all worked countless hours to get this bill to where we are today.”