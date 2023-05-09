TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The House and Senate have both unanimously supported a bill that aims to prohibit minors without a license from driving golf carts on Florida’s public roads. The bill is now headed to the governor’s desk for approval.

Under current law, no driver’s license is required to operate a golf cart as long as the driver is at least 14 years old. HB 949, otherwise known as “Operation of a Golf Cart,” aims to change that.

According to the bill, individuals under the age of 18 must possess a learner’s permit or driver’s license. Operators 18 years or older would only need a valid form of government-issued photographic ID.

Golf carts, which must be equipped with headlights, brake lights, turn signals, and a windshield, would also be limited to public roadways in the hours between sunrise and sunset unless otherwise determined.

Violators could be subject to a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable with a fine of up to $108.

If passed, the bill take effect Oct. 1, 2023.