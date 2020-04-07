Big Cat Babies: Endangered clouded leopards born at Zoo Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – Zoo Miami has announced the birth of two highly endangered clouded leopards.

The two kittens were born on Feb. 11 and have been secluded in a den with their mother since then to avoid any stress and allow the new mother to properly bond with them.

The kittens were born to mother, “Serai” and father, “Rajasi.” It’s the second successful litter for both parents.

Tuesday was the second time the cubs have been separated from Serai.

They received their initial vaccines and Zoo Miami said they appear to be thriving. Their mother continues to be attentive and nursing on a regular basis.

With the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent case of coronavirus confirmed in a tiger at a New York facility, Zoo Miami staff are taking extra care around the kittens.

New procedures including stepping into disinfecting footbaths prior to entering any feline area, as well as using masks and gloves while working in those areas.

Clouded leopards are found in forests within southern China, Taiwan and Malaysia.

They are highly endangered due the range of hunting for their attractive pelts, with have ceremonial value in a variety of cultures, according to the zoo.

Zoo Miami is currently closed amid the pandemic.