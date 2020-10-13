Biden to stump in South Florida Tuesday afternoon

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a NBC Town Hall at Pérez Art Museum, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to be in Florida today for different campaign events. This comes on the heels of President Trump’s rally in Central Florida on Monday evening.

Biden is expected to travel to Broward County, where he will be speaking in Pembroke Pines and Miramar.

While in Pembroke Pines, he will be sharing his vision for older Americans, while in Miramar he will attend an event to encourage Floridians to make a plan to vote.

President Trump is also expected back in the Sunshine State later this week. His campaign announced he will be holding a rally in Ocala on Friday.

According to a NewsNation/Emerson College poll out Monday, Joe Biden has a slim edge over President Donald Trump in Florida. Click here for the full results.

