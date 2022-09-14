WASHINGTON (WFLA) — President Joe Biden is feuding with one of Florida’s United States senators over his “Rescue America Plan.”

The president and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., are going back and forth over the 12-point plan proposed by the senator earlier this year that is now gaining attention ahead of the midterms.



“The guy in charge of electing Republicans in the Senate, Rick Scott of Florida, proposed the plan,” Biden said Tuesday during a speech touting the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act. “I wish I had enough copies… but go online and look at it.”

In response, Scott went to the White House to drop off his 66-page plan, which would require congress to re-vote every five years on all federal legislation, which includes Social Security and Medicare.

“Every American needs to pull their weight, every able-bodied American that can work, should work,” Scott said in an ad proposing the plan.

Biden responded in a tweet stating the senator’s plan puts Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block.

“I really mean this is serious because they’re going to make it hard for you to believe. Proposed a plan requiring Congress to vote on the future of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid every five years, it’s up for reauthorization,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConell, R-Ky., has disapproved of the plan, saying it will not be a part of the Republicans agenda if they win back the Senate this November.