TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The White House announced that President Joe Biden will travel to Florida in the days before the midterm election to campaign for Democrats in local and statewide races.

The President will travel to south Florida for a rally on November 1, according to a release from the White House. They did not say where the event would take place.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist sent out his own release stating the get-out-the-vote rally would feature other local candidates and community leaders. It will also coincide with a Crist fundraising event hosted by the President, which is scheduled for the same day.

“I could not be more thrilled to welcome President Biden to Florida as we mobilize and energize our state for the fight ahead,” Crist said. “Floridians know our rights, our freedoms, and our lives are on the line this November. Alongside President Biden, we’re going to fight like hell to make sure we make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor.”

Both the White House and Crist’s campaign said more details about the event will be released at a later date.