FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — President Joe Biden made it to southwest Florida Wednesday, joining several federal, state and local officials. They surveyed Fort Myers, where Hurricane Ian’s eye hit less than a week ago.

Biden also met with one of his biggest critics, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Although, since the hurricane, Desantis has set political differences aside and welcomed president Biden’s help with hurricane relief.

“We were very fortunate to have good coordination with the White House and with FEMA from the very beginning of this,” DeSantis said.

“We have very different political philosophies, but we worked hand in glove. And he’s been on things related to dealing with this crisis, we’ve been completely lockstep. There’s been no difference.” Biden said.

Air Force One touched down with the president, First Lady Jill Biden and FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell among several others.

“Today we have one job and only one job, and that’s to make sure the people in Florida get everything they need to fully, thoroughly recover,” Biden said.

Biden announced during his visit that he is extending the government’s full coverage of clean-up costs “We’re going to pay 100% for 30 days I just extended for another 30 days and the governor and I just talked and I think he’s going to have to come back and ask for more beyond those 60 days, ” Biden said.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis emphasized the importance of the visit saying, “I think the president’s doing what he should do. He should be boots on the ground and be in forefront and understanding that the sheer magnitude of the devastation.”



