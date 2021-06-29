Biden, First Lady to visit Florida amid Surfside rescue efforts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside, Florida, in a visit to the Champlain Towers collapse site.

The president confirmed the visit while speaking to reporters on the way out of the White House.

“Unless I — as soon as we can. Maybe as early as Thursday,” he said.

Biden previously offered federal help to help crews as they work to pull people from the wrekage.

“They want to thank the heroic first responders, search and rescue teams, and everyone who has been working tirelessly around the clock and meet with the families who have been forced to endure this terrible tragedy waiting in anguish and heartbreak for word of their loved ones,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said