TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — President Joe Biden approved federal disaster assistance to the state of Florida Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia’s expected landfall in northwest Florida as a dangerous category 3 hurricane.

The disaster assistance authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Hernando, Citrus, and Hardee counties at 75% federal funding.

“This morning, I spoke with Governor DeSantis to inform him that we’ve approved the Emergency Declaration for Florida as they prepare for Hurricane Idalia, and FEMA has pre-deployed personnel and assets, Biden said in a tweet.

“Florida has my full support as they prepare for Idalia and its aftermath.”

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to provide and mobilize equipment that may be necessary to alleviate the effects of Tropical Storm Idalia.

The federal disaster assistance also provides assistance to Alachua, Bay, Calhoun, Charlotte, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Marion, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, and Wakulla counties.

