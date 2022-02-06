Bicyclist falls to death from opening drawbridge in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A bicyclist fell to their death from a drawbridge in West Palm Beach as it opened, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Officers did not immediately release the identity of the bicyclist, but a West Palm Beach police spokesman told The Palm Beach Post the cyclist was standing on the drawbridge portion of the bridge when it opened around 1 p.m.

The report added the cyclist died after they fell and struck a lower portion of the bridge.

The drawbridge links downtown West Palm Beach to Palm Beach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.