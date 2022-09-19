ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A vigil was held over the weekend for a young rower who died after a boat capsized in a Florida lake, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

On Saturday, rowers gathered near Lake Fairview to show their support and offered condolences to the family who tragically lost their child in a rowing accident, WESH reported.

“On behalf of the Orlando Dragon Boat Club, the Edgewater Rowing Club, Warriors on Water, we all care,” an Orlando rower told the news station.

The Orlando Fire Department said the body of the missing student was recovered from the lake on Friday evening.

The student was reported missing Thursday after a rowing team of five was practicing at the North Orlando Rowing Complex and their boat capsized. Firefighters said lightning was detected in the area but they were not sure if it struck the boat.

WESH reported that three children were treated at the scene and a fourth was taken to a hospital.

First responders searched the lake for more than a day before finding the child’s body, according to the news station.

“What happened the other evening is beyond devastating or understanding but there is something very powerful that we will come out here to say we care,” an Orlando rower said.

WESH reported that a small group of rowers lit candles, played music and said a communal prayer.

“I pray that those of you with heavy hearts will be lifted with those around you,” Beth Schumacher of Warriors on Water said.