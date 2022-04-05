As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace.

For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Florida using rankings from Niche. Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Keep reading to find out which public high schools are the best in your state.

#25. Edgewood Junior/Senior High School

– School district: Brevard Public Schools

– Enrollment: 942 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#24. McFatter Technical College and High School

– School district: Broward County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 610 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#23. MastatFiu

– School district: Miami-Dade County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 405 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#22. Terra Environmental Research Institute

– School district: Miami-Dade County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,743 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#21. Boca Raton Community High School

– School district: Palm Beach County School District

– Enrollment: 3,288 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#20. Pompano Beach Institute of International Studies

– School district: Broward County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,207 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#19. Florida State University School

– Location: Tallahassee

– Enrollment: 1,795 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#18. St. Petersburg Collegiate High School

– School district: Pinellas County Schools

– Enrollment: 231 (46:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#17. iPrep Academy

– School district: Miami-Dade County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 906 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#16. College Academy at Broward College

– School district: Broward County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 441 (33:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#15. Mast Academy

– School district: Miami-Dade County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,531 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#14. New World School of the Arts

– School district: Miami-Dade County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 485 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#13. Coral Reef Senior High School

– School district: Miami-Dade County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 3,390 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#12. West Shore Junior/Senior High School

– School district: Brevard Public Schools

– Enrollment: 951 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#11. Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School

– School district: Orange County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,109 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#10. School for Advanced Studies – Homestead

– School district: Miami-Dade County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 132 (44:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#9. School for Advanced Studies – North

– School district: Miami-Dade County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 131 (33:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#8. Cypress Bay High School

– School district: Broward County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 4,788 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#7. School for Advanced Studies – South

– School district: Miami-Dade County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 253 (32:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#6. Stanton College Preparatory

– School district: Duval County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,575 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#5. Suncoast Community High School

– School district: Palm Beach County School District

– Enrollment: 1,542 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#4. Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. School of the Arts

– School district: Palm Beach County School District

– Enrollment: 1,371 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#3. School for Advanced Studies – Wolfson

– School district: Miami-Dade County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 135 (45:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#2. A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School

– Location: Boca Raton

– Enrollment: 1,205 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. Pine View School

– School district: Sarasota County Schools

– Enrollment: 1,877 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+