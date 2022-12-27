TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a story as old as time and has become a viral phenomenon over the years – “Florida Man” and “Florida Woman” taking headlines by storm with crazy crimes.

From port-a-potties, to hot dogs, to battles with aliens, “Florida Man” and “Florida Woman” have been up to it again this year, with a range of crimes.

Date: March 22

Original author: WFLA Web Staff, citing WBBH

A Florida man found stuck inside a port-a-potty was arrested on drug charges after Collier County deputies found him screaming for help.

According to WBBH, James Gousse, 34, was found by a deputy with a foot sticking out of the bottom of the port-a-potty.

The station reported when the deputy opened the bathroom door, they found a “powdery substance” in a bag that later tested positive for fentanyl, along with a syringe.

Date: May 12

Original author: Athina Morris

In an early appearance of “Florida Woman” on the list, Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was able to cross something off her bucket list in May, and now has a mug shot to prove it.

According to deputies, she was driving in Monroe County around 7:45 a.m. that day when a deputy tried to pull her over, but Douglas continued driving.

She eventually stopped and was taken in to custody, telling authorities that “getting arrested had been on her bucket list since high school.”

Douglas was charged with fleeing and eluding.

Date: July 3

Original author: Dylan Abad

A New Port Richey man was arrested on a felony charge after authorities said he threw a hot dog at an officer in July.

Arrest documents say Jason Stoll, 47, was being warned of violating a city ordinance by an officer. Officers said he ignored the warning and continue to sell hot dogs in a road after his street closure permit ended.

Stoll was asked to put the hot dogs down, but continued his attempts to sell it before becoming upset and intentionally throwing the hot dog at the officer, according to documents.

He was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence.

Date: July 25

Original author: Dylan Abad

A Florida man is accused of driving a stolen vehicle to a Space Force Base in Brevard County, in what he called a” mission from the president of the United States,” according to reports.

WESH 2 News reported Corey Johnson, 29, stole a truck from Riviera Beach and drove to Patrick Space Force Base, near the Kennedy Space Center.

When Johnson tried to get on the base, he claimed the president told him in his mind that he needed to take the vehicle and warn government officials that there were U.S. aliens fighting Chinese dragons, WRBW reported.

He was arrested and charged with grant theft of a motor vehicle.

Date: Aug. 26

Original author: Dylan Abad

Body camera video of a woman who put on a performance for Pinellas County deputies during a field sobriety test was released in August.

Amy Harrington, 38, was charged with driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to testing in April, after rear-ending a vehicle about a mile from her home.

Deputies said she showed signs of impairment and performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during the sobriety test.

Date: Oct. 17

Original author: Nathaniel Rodriguez, citing WPLG

A Florida man was arrested in October when police said he attacked a woman with a machete, wearing nothing but a cowboy hat.

The arrest report from Miami-Dade police, originally reported by WPLG, said Roberto Hercules,, 45, attacked the woman while she was riding a bicycle.

“Police said he asked her for a crack pipe, but when she said she didn’t have it, he chased her with the machete,” the original report said.

Hercules was charged with attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated battery with a weapon.

Date: Oct. 17

Original author: Nathaniel Rodriguez

A Florida woman was arrested after speeding through a checkpoint in October in Lee County according to deputies.

Deputies said Shelby Peters, 24, sped through the checkpoint and did not stop.

According to authorities, Peters finally stopped, but while the deputy called for backup, he saw her take a selfie before driving off again when the deputy exited his vehicle.

Date: Nov. 28

Original author: Tom Ingram, WKRG

A man who first went viral on social media for his “wide neck” in his mugshot was arrested again in November for for aggravated stalking and another for withholding support for a child or spouse, according to the Escambia County Jail website and the initial report.

Previously, he was arrested in 2018 that included fleeing/eluding police, and drug charges.