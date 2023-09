Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Florida using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

#30. Jackson County, Florida

– Population: 48,067

– Median home value: $104,800 (73% own)

– Median rent: $722 (27% own)

– Median household income: $43,416

– Top public schools: Malone High School (grade A minus), Sneads Elementary School (grade A minus), Grand Ridge School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Dayspring Christian Academy (grade B minus), Victory Christian Academy (grade unavailable), The Master’s Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Graceville (grade B), Marianna (grade B minus), Greenwood (grade B+)

#29. Columbia County, Florida

– Population: 69,265

– Median home value: $151,400 (72% own)

– Median rent: $834 (28% own)

– Median household income: $47,750

– Top public schools: Belmont Academy (grade A minus), Pinemount Elementary School (grade A minus), Westside Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Cambridge Prep Academy (grade B), New Generation Christian School (grade B minus), Lake City Christian Academy (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Lake City (grade B), Watertown (grade B minus), Five Points (grade C)

#28. Lee County, Florida

– Population: 752,251

– Median home value: $248,300 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,307 (27% own)

– Median household income: $63,235

– Top public schools: Fort Myers High School (grade A+), Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School – Lee Campus (grade A), North Fort Myers High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Canterbury School (grade A+), Bishop Verot Catholic High School (grade A), Southwest Florida Christian Academy (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Sanibel (grade A), Estero (grade A), Bonita Springs (grade A)

#27. Osceola County, Florida

– Population: 380,331

– Median home value: $238,700 (66% own)

– Median rent: $1,350 (34% own)

– Median household income: $58,513

– Top public schools: NeoCity Academy (grade A+), Osceola County School for the Arts (grade A), Professional & Technical High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Heritage Christian School (grade B+), Southland Christian School (grade B+), City of Life Christian Academy (grade B)

– Top places to live: Celebration (grade A), St. Cloud (grade B+), Campbell (grade B minus)

#26. Manatee County, Florida

– Population: 394,824

– Median home value: $267,300 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,274 (25% own)

– Median household income: $64,964

– Top public schools: State College of Florida Collegiate School – Bradenton (grade A+), Lakewood Ranch High School (grade A minus), Palmetto Charter School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: IMG Academy (grade A+), Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School (grade A+), Bradenton Christian School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Holmes Beach (grade A minus), West Bradenton (grade A minus), Whitfield (grade B+)

#25. Escambia County, Florida

– Population: 318,828

– Median home value: $171,900 (63% own)

– Median rent: $1,076 (37% own)

– Median household income: $56,605

– Top public schools: West Florida High School of Advanced Technology (grade A), Pensacola High School (grade A minus), Pensacola Beach Charter School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Trinitas Christian School (grade A), Pensacola Catholic High School (grade A minus), East Hill Christian School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Ferry Pass (grade A minus), Pensacola (grade A minus), Brent (grade A minus)

#24. Martin County, Florida

– Population: 158,323

– Median home value: $306,700 (79% own)

– Median rent: $1,214 (21% own)

– Median household income: $69,769

– Top public schools: Jensen Beach High School (grade A), Clark Advanced Learning Center (grade A), Hidden Oaks Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: The Pine School (grade A+), Hobe Sound Christian Academy (grade A minus), Community Christian Academy (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: Jensen Beach (grade A), North River Shores (grade A), Palm City (grade A)

#23. Lafayette County, Florida

– Population: 8,343

– Median home value: $102,400 (77% own)

– Median rent: $689 (23% own)

– Median household income: $56,458

– Top public schools: Lafayette Elementary School (grade B+), Lafayette High School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Lighthouse Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Mayo (grade A minus)

#22. Miami-Dade County, Florida

– Population: 2,690,113

– Median home value: $332,800 (52% own)

– Median rent: $1,470 (48% own)

– Median household income: $57,815

– Top public schools: School for Advanced Studies – Wolfson (grade A+), School for Advanced Studies – Homestead (grade A+), School for Advanced Studies – South (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Ransom Everglades School (grade A+), Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart (grade A+), Gulliver Preparatory School (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Pinecrest (grade A+), Coral Gables (grade A+), Coconut Grove (grade A+)

#21. Lake County, Florida

– Population: 375,059

– Median home value: $223,000 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,203 (25% own)

– Median household income: $60,013

– Top public schools: Lake Minneola High School (grade A minus), Pinecrest Lakes Academy (grade A minus), East Ridge High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Montverde Academy (grade A+), Mount Dora Christian Academy (grade A minus), Real Life Christian Academy (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Silver Lake (grade A), Montverde (grade A minus), Groveland (grade A minus)

#20. Union County, Florida

– Population: 16,141

– Median home value: $122,000 (69% own)

– Median rent: $760 (31% own)

– Median household income: $55,463

– Top public schools: Lake Butler Elementary School (grade B+), Lake Butler Middle School (grade B+), Union County High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Lake Butler Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Lake Butler (grade B), Worthington Springs (grade B minus), Raiford (grade C)

#19. Wakulla County, Florida

– Population: 33,144

– Median home value: $182,400 (84% own)

– Median rent: $978 (16% own)

– Median household income: $72,941

– Top public schools: Crawfordville Elementary School (grade B+), Shadeville Elementary School (grade B+), Wakulla Middle School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Wakulla Christian School (grade B minus), Providence Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Crawfordville (grade B+), Sopchoppy (grade A minus), Panacea (grade C+)

#18. Pinellas County, Florida

– Population: 957,989

– Median home value: $238,400 (69% own)

– Median rent: $1,237 (31% own)

– Median household income: $60,451

– Top public schools: St. Petersburg Collegiate High School (grade A+), Palm Harbor University High School (grade A), St. Petersburg High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Shorecrest Preparatory School (grade A+), Canterbury School of Florida (grade A), Calvary Christian High School (grade A)

– Top places to live: North Shore (grade A+), Crescent Lake (grade A+), Euclid-St. Paul (grade A+)

#17. Pasco County, Florida

– Population: 551,598

– Median home value: $193,000 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,164 (26% own)

– Median household income: $58,084

– Top public schools: Land O’ Lakes High School (grade A), James W. Mitchell High School (grade A), Wiregrass Ranch High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Academy at the Lakes (grade A+), Saddlebrook Preparatory School (grade A), Genesis Preparatory School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Wesley Chapel (grade A+), Odessa (grade A), Trinity (grade A)

#16. Walton County, Florida

– Population: 73,456

– Median home value: $274,500 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,139 (23% own)

– Median household income: $68,111

– Top public schools: Seaside Neighborhood School (grade A), South Walton High School (grade A minus), Bay Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Ohana Institute (grade A+), Gateway Academy (grade unavailable), First Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Miramar Beach (grade A minus), DeFuniak Springs (grade B), Freeport (grade B+)

#15. Santa Rosa County, Florida

– Population: 184,345

– Median home value: $231,800 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,238 (22% own)

– Median household income: $77,260

– Top public schools: Gulf Breeze High School (grade A), Gulf Breeze Elementary School (grade A minus), Oriole Beach Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Lighthouse Private Christian Academy (grade B+), West Florida Baptist Academy (grade B), Santa Rosa Christian School (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: Gulf Breeze (grade A), Midway (grade A minus), Tiger Point (grade A minus)

#14. Palm Beach County, Florida

– Population: 1,481,233

– Median home value: $316,600 (69% own)

– Median rent: $1,534 (31% own)

– Median household income: $68,874

– Top public schools: A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School (grade A+), Suncoast Community High School (grade A+), Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. School of the Arts (grade A+)

– Top private schools: American Heritage Schools, Palm Beach Campus (grade A+), Saint Andrew’s School (grade A+), The Benjamin School (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Highland Beach (grade A+), Boca Raton (grade A), Jupiter (grade A)

#13. Nassau County, Florida

– Population: 88,492

– Median home value: $264,100 (82% own)

– Median rent: $1,052 (18% own)

– Median household income: $77,504

– Top public schools: Hilliard Elementary School (grade A), Bryceville Elementary School (grade A), Fernandina Beach Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: St. Michael Academy (grade unavailable), Sonshine Christian Academy (grade unavailable), Amelia Island Montessori School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Fernandina Beach (grade A), Yulee (grade B+), Callahan (grade B+)

#12. Broward County, Florida

– Population: 1,934,551

– Median home value: $299,700 (63% own)

– Median rent: $1,503 (37% own)

– Median household income: $64,522

– Top public schools: Cypress Bay High School (grade A+), The College Academy at Broward College (grade A+), McFatter Technical College High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: American Heritage Schools, Broward Campus (grade A+), Pine Crest School – Fort Lauderdale Campus (grade A+), NSU University School (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Weston (grade A+), Parkland (grade A+), Rio Vista (grade A+)

#11. Sarasota County, Florida

– Population: 429,336

– Median home value: $286,000 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,415 (24% own)

– Median household income: $69,490

– Top public schools: Pine View School (grade A+), Riverview High School (grade A), Phillippi Shores Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: The Out-of-Door Academy (grade A+), NewGate School (grade A+), Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Vamo (grade A), Siesta Key (grade A), South Sarasota (grade A)

#10. Duval County, Florida

– Population: 983,153

– Median home value: $211,200 (57% own)

– Median rent: $1,154 (43% own)

– Median household income: $59,541

– Top public schools: Stanton College Preparatory (grade A+), Paxon School for Advanced Studies (grade A+), Darnell Cookman Middle/High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Episcopal School of Jacksonville (grade A+), The Bolles School (grade A+), Providence School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Deercreek (grade A+), Avondale (grade A+), Jacksonville Beach (grade A+)

#9. Okaloosa County, Florida

– Population: 209,230

– Median home value: $248,400 (66% own)

– Median rent: $1,227 (34% own)

– Median household income: $67,390

– Top public schools: Collegiate High School at Northwest Florida State College (grade A+), Niceville Senior High School (grade A), Fort Walton Beach High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Rocky Bayou Christian School – Niceville Campus (grade A minus), Calvary Christian Academy & Preschool (grade B), Saint Mary Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Mary Esther (grade A+), Lake Lorraine (grade A), Niceville (grade A)

#8. Brevard County, Florida

– Population: 601,573

– Median home value: $235,500 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,185 (24% own)

– Median household income: $63,632

– Top public schools: West Shore Junior/Senior High School (grade A+), Edgewood Junior/Senior High School (grade A+), Cocoa Beach Junior/Senior High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy (grade A+), Melbourne Central Catholic High School (grade A), Florida Preparatory Academy (grade A)

– Top places to live: Satellite Beach (grade A+), Melbourne Beach (grade A), Indialantic (grade A)

#7. Alachua County, Florida

– Population: 276,171

– Median home value: $210,800 (55% own)

– Median rent: $1,082 (45% own)

– Median household income: $53,314

– Top public schools: P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School (grade A+), F.W. Buchholz High School (grade A+), Gainesville High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Oak Hall School (grade A+), Saint Francis Catholic Academy (grade A), Cornerstone Academy (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Gainesville (grade A), Alachua (grade A minus), High Springs (grade A minus)

#6. Clay County, Florida

– Population: 216,308

– Median home value: $212,200 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,253 (24% own)

– Median household income: $74,059

– Top public schools: Fleming Island High School (grade A), Discovery Oaks Elementary School (grade A), Orange Park Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. Johns Country Day School (grade A+), Christian Home Academy (grade A), Annunciation Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Fleming Island (grade A+), Orange Park (grade A), Oakleaf Plantation (grade A)

#5. Leon County, Florida

– Population: 290,965

– Median home value: $223,400 (53% own)

– Median rent: $1,071 (47% own)

– Median household income: $57,359

– Top public schools: Florida State University School (grade A+), Leon High School (grade A), Lawton Chiles High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Maclay School (grade A+), John Paul II Catholic High School (grade A), North Florida Christian School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Tallahassee (grade A), Woodville (grade B+)

#4. Orange County, Florida

– Population: 1,409,949

– Median home value: $276,900 (57% own)

– Median rent: $1,375 (43% own)

– Median household income: $65,784

– Top public schools: Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School (grade A+), Winter Park High School (grade A+), Windermere High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Lake Highland Preparatory School (grade A+), Windermere Preparatory School (grade A+), The First Academy (grade A+)

– Top places to live: North Quarter (grade A+), Audubon Park (grade A+), Downtown (grade A+)

#3. Hillsborough County, Florida

– Population: 1,444,359

– Median home value: $251,200 (60% own)

– Median rent: $1,259 (40% own)

– Median household income: $64,164

– Top public schools: Plant High School (grade A+), Steinbrenner High School (grade A+), Strawberry Crest High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Berkeley Preparatory School (grade A+), Tampa Preparatory School (grade A+), Carrollwood Day School (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Hyde Park – Spanishtown Creek (grade A+), Harbour Island (grade A+), Beach Park (grade A+)

#2. St. Johns County, Florida

– Population: 265,724

– Median home value: $348,100 (82% own)

– Median rent: $1,462 (18% own)

– Median household income: $88,794

– Top public schools: Ponte Vedra High School (grade A+), Creekside High School (grade A), Palm Valley Academy (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. Joseph Academy (grade A), St. Gerard Campus (grade A minus), St. John’s Academy (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Nocatee (grade A+), Palm Valley (grade A+), Fruit Cove (grade A+)

#1. Seminole County, Florida

– Population: 467,382

– Median home value: $280,100 (66% own)

– Median rent: $1,397 (34% own)

– Median household income: $73,002

– Top public schools: Choices in Learning Charter School (grade A), Seminole Science Charter School (grade A), Oviedo High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Trinity Preparatory School of Florida (grade A+), Lake Mary Preparatory School (grade A+), The Geneva School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Heathrow (grade A+), Oviedo (grade A+), Winter Springs (grade A+)