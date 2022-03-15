Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels.

21st-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.

Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced. Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in Florida using rankings from Niche. These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.

#10. Sheridan Technical College (Hollywood)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $11,792

#9. Fort Myers Institute of Technology (Fort Myers)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $5,220

#8. Orange Technical College – Mid-Florida Campus (Orlando)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $2,513

#7. Withlacoochee Technical College – Adult Education (Inverness)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $8,933

#6. Lorenzo Walker Institute of Technology (Naples)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $4,804

#5. McFatter Technical College (Davie)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $12,150

#4. Manatee Technical Institute (Bradenton)

– Niche grade: B+

– Net price: $4,271

#3. Florida Panhandle Technical College (Chipley)

– Niche grade: B+

– Net price: $15,347

#2. Charlotte Technical Center – Adult Education (Port Charlotte)

– Niche grade: B+

– Net price: $14,121

#1. Marion Technical College – Florida (Ocala)

– Niche grade: B+

– Net price: $7,577