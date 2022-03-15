Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels.
21st-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.
Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced. Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in Florida using rankings from Niche. These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.
#10. Sheridan Technical College (Hollywood)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $11,792
#9. Fort Myers Institute of Technology (Fort Myers)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $5,220
#8. Orange Technical College – Mid-Florida Campus (Orlando)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $2,513
#7. Withlacoochee Technical College – Adult Education (Inverness)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $8,933
#6. Lorenzo Walker Institute of Technology (Naples)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $4,804
#5. McFatter Technical College (Davie)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $12,150
#4. Manatee Technical Institute (Bradenton)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $4,271
#3. Florida Panhandle Technical College (Chipley)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $15,347
#2. Charlotte Technical Center – Adult Education (Port Charlotte)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $14,121
#1. Marion Technical College – Florida (Ocala)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $7,577