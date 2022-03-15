Best community colleges in Florida

Florida
Posted: / Updated:

Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels.

21st-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.

Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced. Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in Florida using rankings from Niche. These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.

#10. Sheridan Technical College (Hollywood)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $11,792

#9. Fort Myers Institute of Technology (Fort Myers)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $5,220

#8. Orange Technical College – Mid-Florida Campus (Orlando)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $2,513

#7. Withlacoochee Technical College – Adult Education (Inverness)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $8,933

#6. Lorenzo Walker Institute of Technology (Naples)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $4,804

#5. McFatter Technical College (Davie)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $12,150

#4. Manatee Technical Institute (Bradenton)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $4,271

#3. Florida Panhandle Technical College (Chipley)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $15,347

#2. Charlotte Technical Center – Adult Education (Port Charlotte)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $14,121

#1. Marion Technical College – Florida (Ocala)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $7,577

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss