Best Buy delivery driver kills Florida woman after setting her on fire, beating her with mallet

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WFLA) – A delivery worker contracted through Best Buy is accused of beating an elderly woman with a mallet, dousing her with a toxic chemical, and setting her on fire inside her Boca Raton home.

Police said the woman has died from her injuries.

According to an arrest report, police responded to a home in the Colonnades at Glen Oaks community, around 9:15 a.m. on Monday.

Officers said they found 75-year-old Evelyn Udell unconscious on the laundry room floor with injuries to the head and severe burns to a majority of her body.

A worker for a delivery company said he and 21-year-old Jorge Dupre Lachazo delivered a washer and dryer to the victim’s home Mondy morning.

The witness told police he heard screams while he was outside the house making phone calls and went back inside to find the bloody scene.

Lachazo was apprehended by officers as he tried to flee the scene. In court on Tuesday, a judge denied bond.

He is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older, and arson causing great bodily harm. Those charges could be upgraded now that the victim has passed away.

Best Buy said it’s suspending its relationship with that local subcontracted delivery company and hiring an independent security firm to review its screening and safety programs.

The Boca Raton store was closed today out of respect for the victim.