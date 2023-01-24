TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is expected to announce his intent to file a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday for rejecting an Advanced Placement African American Studies pilot program.

According to a media release, Crump and attorney Craig Whisenhunt will join students and elected officials at the Florida capitol building to make the announcement.

The AP course was recently rejected from use in Florida high schools after state officials said the proposed study course “lacks educational value and historical accuracy.”

The College Board, a non-profit organization tasked with designing and managing the Advanced Placement courses in the U.S., said it would make adjustments to the rejected AP African American Studies pilot program.

Crump and those joining him are expected to make the announcement Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Crump has represented a number of other families including George Floyd, Tyre Nichols, and Tyre Sampson.