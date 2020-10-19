Belt buckle prompts Florida sheriff to reopen cold case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has reopened a homicide case that has been unsolved for 35 years after learning the identity of the victim.

Sheriff’s officials say DNA analysis from a man looking for a missing uncle identified the victim as William Ernest Thompson, whose body was found in January 1985.

Authorities reopened the case after being contacted by Thompson’s relative, who speculated that one of the cold cases featured on the sheriff’s website was that of his uncle.

The tipster speculated that the initials WT found on the man’s belt buckle referred to his missing uncle.

Investigators have now reopened the homicide case.

