NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A beloved tiki bar and restaurant in New Smyrna Beach went up in flames Thursday.

According to the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association, crews battled the early-morning blaze at Ocean Breeze Tiki Bar and Grill, which is located at 521 Flagler Avenue.

No one was injured during the fire. However, pictures show that the building sustained major damage.

Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association

Officials said that around 9 a.m., the rubble was still smoking, but most of the fire had diminished.

According to NBC Affiliate WESH, authorities believe the fire began in the upstairs portion of the building. Fire Rescue crews added that the bottom level of the building was heavily damaged by water from the crews.

WESH said the mayor of New Smyrna Beach called the tiki bar a “landmark.”

“It is a tough day for New Smyrna,” Mayor Fred Cleveland said.