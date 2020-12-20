Beloved employee nicknamed Taco Bell Joe gifted huge tip for holidays

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. (WESH) – An employee of a fast-food restaurant in South Daytona, Florida, got the tip of a lifetime Friday afternoon.

When Joe DeCicco showed up for work at a Taco Bell in South Daytona he was greeted by strangers who consider themselves friends.

DeCicco, who is 70 years old, has been at the restaurant for 20 years. Those who know him fondly call him Taco Bell Joe in the drive-thru lane.

He’s so loved that a group handed him a check for over $6,000.



“I’m going to do my best to live up to it and light a little candle in every heart of every person that I meet,” DeCicco said.



Tricia Phillippi created a Facebook foodie group to spotlight local restaurants and staff during the pandemic. Members of the group decided to vote for a favorite employee and DeCicco won by a landslide.

The initial gift for DiCicco was $50 but soon swelled to thousands.

“To just be part of this and to see this man be so touched — it is life-changing for me. I’m very, very grateful,” Phillippi said.



“It’s my customers that I owe this to, they bring out the best in me. It’s them. I couldn’t do it without their help,” DiCicco said.



The Facebook group was filled with sweet comments about Taco Bell Joe.

Sydney Cichon nominated him.

“He just brings a smile to everybody’s face, just interacting with him in the drive-thru just brings so much joy,” Cichon said.

Raj Gohill was among the hundreds of cash contributors.

“You could have the worse day and by the time you get through that drive-thru, you’re just smiling,” Gohill said.

DiCicco said he never realized how many people he’s touched.

“They give me strength, they give me wisdom, they give me vitality,” DiCicco said.