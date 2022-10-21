The manager for Charlie Crist’s Florida gubernatorial campaign was arrested in a domestic violence case a day before he resigned his political position, NBC News has learned.

Austin John Durrer, 43, was arrested early Tuesday on a second-degree misdemeanor assault charge following a dispute at a Cambridge, Maryland, home, according to online court records and the local prosecutor in the case, Amanda Leonard, who read a probable cause affidavit to an NBC News reporter over the phone.

“She [the alleged victim] indicated that there had been an argument that had turned physical with the father of her child who is identified as Austin Durrer. There were signs of physical injury to her face, consistent with what she reported,” Leonard, the interim state’s attorney for Dorchester County, told NBC News.

You can read the rest of the NBC News report here.