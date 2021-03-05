‘Beetlejuice’ haunted house to be featured at Universal Orlando’s 30th Halloween Horror Nights

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights is coming back this fall for its 30th year and will feature a sinister line-up of horrifying experiences.

This year’s Halloween Horror Nights will take place on select nights from Sept. 3 through Oct. 31.

Guests will be able to face 10 terrifying haunted houses, five twisted scare zones, and two outrageous live shows. The first haunted house of the season will feature the “ghost with the most” and Halloween Horror Nights legend, “Beetlejuice.”

Beetlejuice was the first “ghost host” of Halloween Horror Nights, which was originally called “Fright Nights,” during the event’s debut in 1991. As Halloween Horror Nights 2021 celebrates a milestone year, the former host will become the supernatural star of a bone-chilling haunted house based on the award-winning horror-fantasy film.

Universal Orlando says guests “will be at the whim of the self-described ‘Bio-Exorcist’ as they shadow Beetlejuice’s every move through artfully recreated scenes from the popular film.” From the infamous haunted attic within the Maitland home to the model graveyard and Dante’s Inferno Room, guests will have the chance to enter the movie surrounded by its most iconic characters.

Courtesy: Universal Orlando Resort

Courtesy: Universal Orlando Resort

Courtesy: Universal Orlando Resort

Courtesy: Universal Orlando Resort

Courtesy: Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and implement health and safety procedures for Halloween Horror Nights this fall. Specific details will be shared closer to the event’s debut.

For more information on Universal Orlando’s current health and safety guidelines, visit the theme park’s website.

For more information about Halloween Horror Nights, visit Orlando.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.