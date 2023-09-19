TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The bear that prompted closures at Disney’s Magic Kingdom was released to a new park, state wildlife officials said Tuesday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife’s Bear Management unit shared a video of the bear being released into its new home in the Ocala National Forest.

The bear instantly caught the attention of Walt Disney World visitors who were certain it wasn’t the jolly character Winnie the Pooh.

Park managers ultimately closed several attractions while trappers searched for the bear. A few hours later, FWC said they “chemically immobilized” the bear and carried her out of the woods.

Wildlife experts said the animal was released on the Lake-Marion County line and is doing well.