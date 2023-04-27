ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A bear spotted roaming neighborhoods near downtown Orlando died after being hit by a car on Thursday, according to Florida wildlife officials.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) spokesperson said the juvenile black bear was found along West Fairbanks Avenue at approximately 7:20 a.m.

Earlier this week, wildlife officials urged residents against approaching the bear, which was spotted in the area of Yale Street and Formosa Avenue. The Orlando Police Department said FWC officials were working to trap the animal, which was often spotted hanging out in a tree.

“Although the bear is cute, please do not approach,” Orlando police said in a Twitter post on Monday.

Wildlife officials attempted to trap the bear for days, “but the bear continued to be on the move,” FWC spokesperson Lisa Thompson said in a statement to NBC affiliate WESH. “Each situation may be different, but generally it is best practice for bears to be given plenty of space so that they will move away on their own.”

FWC reports obtained by the Orlando Sentinel indicate this was the first time a bear was struck by a car in the city. Thompson told the Sentinel the agency did not have any information to provide about the driver.

Anyone who feels threatened by a bear, or wants to report a sick or injured animal, is asked to call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).