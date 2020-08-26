LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Beachgoer finds 78 lbs. of cocaine washed up on Florida beach

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

@USBPChiefMIP

HOLLYWOOD BECH, Fla. (WFLA) — A beach-goer discovered 30 packages of cocaine washed up at Hollywood Beach Monday.

The U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami Sector seized the 78 lbs. of narcotics, valued at over $1 million.

“Thankfully, the 78 lbs. of drugs didn’t make it into our community,” Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin said.

Hollywood Beach is roughly 15 miles north of Miami Beach.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss