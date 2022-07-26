TAMPA, Fla. (WFA) — Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was unapologetic for the controversial comments he made about abortion and women at a conservative conference in Tampa.

Speaking at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit last week, Gaetz said “Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?”

“Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb. These people are odious on the inside and out. They’re like 5-2, 350 pounds, and they’re, like, ‘Give me my abortions or I’ll get up and march and protest,” he added.

On Monday, Gaetz was asked if he was “suggesting that these women at these abortion rallies are ugly and overweight?”

“Yes,” Gaetz told the WEAR reporter.

“What do you say to people who think that those comments are offensive?” the reporter asked.

“Be offended,” he said.

Gaetz’ comments come weeks after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, which ended the constitutional right for women to have abortions and sparked protests across the country.

Gaetz, a close ally of former President Donald J. Trump, is under federal investigation for allegedly sex trafficking a 17-year-old, paying for the teen to travel across state lines and obstructing justice.