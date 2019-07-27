BB gun sighting sends UCF dorm into lockdown

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The sighting of what turned out to be a BB gun led to an hourslong lockdown at the University of Central Florida.

The university sent a shelter-in-place alert around 11:30 p.m. Friday, advising those near the Tower 1 dormitory to seek shelter away from doors and windows.

Campus police tweeted nearly 50 minutes later that there hadn’t been a shooting, but authorities were trying to contact someone in the dorm who appeared to have a firearm in his waistband.

This is a picture of the BB gun that led to the report at Tower 1.



We're grateful for the Knight who saw something and said something, and we're happy the situation was peacefully resolved. pic.twitter.com/avJBJYFTKD — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) July 27, 2019

At 1:45 a.m., police issued an all-clear, saying the individual had a BB gun, not a firearm. Police apologized for causing “undue panic and stress” with the initial alert, which UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger says was more appropriate for a tornado warning.

A message from @UCFChiefMetzger about tonight’s incident at Tower 1.



A reminder that no call is too small for UCFPD to care about. If you see something, say something. pic.twitter.com/8AgHrZlhit — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) July 27, 2019

Metzger says the student will face student conduct sanctions, but won’t be criminally charged.