Battleground Florida: Transgender and ‘anti-riot’ bills fuel partisan divisions in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This week on Battleground Florida, News Channel 8’s weekly political show, partisan rancor is echoing from Tallahassee throughout the Sunshine State.

Two bills passed by chambers of the Florida legislature drew most of the political attention this week: HB 1, the so-called “Anti-Riot” bill containing measures pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after last summer’s racial justice protests, and HB 1475, the bill banning transgender girls and women from female sports in Florida.

Florida Representative Andrew Learned (D-Hillsborough Co.), Florida Republican Party Vice Chairman Christian Ziegler, and Tampa Bay Times Political Editor Steve Contorno joined the political panel on Battleground Florida to discuss the issues.

