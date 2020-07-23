Battleground Florida: Are polls impacting Trump’s re-election strategy?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We’re just 102 days away from this year’s presidential election, when Americans will decide whether President Donald Trump should spend another four years in office or if former Vice President Joe Biden should move into the White House.

The global coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench in plenty of plans this year, forcing people to make changes and adapt to new safety measures. It’s also thrown a wrench in campaigning, forcing candidates to take a more virtual approach when it comes to reaching voters.

But is it also changing President Trump’s re-election strategy?

According to Politico, recent polls show approval for the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is at an all-time low. The Hill reported Thursday that polls show Biden is leading Trump by six points in Florida – an important battleground state.

Since the recent polling, President Trump appears to have made some changes – within his campaign and in the message he’s sending to Americans.

The president last week replaced his campaign manager Brad Parscale. This week, Trump returned to the podium, resuming his coronavirus updates from the White House. He also tweeted a photo of himself wearing a mask, calling it “patriotic.” He had previously long resisted wearing a mask.

8 On Your Side Political Anchor Evan Donovan, Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer and Digital Anchor JB Biunno discussed the polls live on Battleground Florida on Thursday.

During the show, we asked our Facebook viewers if they believe recent polls showing Biden ahead of President Trump. An overwhelming 62% – 1,006 respondents – said no, they don’t believe the polls. Only 38% – 610 respondents – said they do believe the polls.

Battleground Florida streams live every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET with the latest on this year’s race for the White House.

