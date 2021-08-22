Barron Trump to attend exclusive school near Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump stand on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. It’s called a “permission structure.” President Donald Trump’s campaign is trying to construct an emotional and psychological gateway to help disenchanted voters feel comfortable voting for the president again despite their reservations about him personally. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s youngest son will be attending an exclusive private school not far from Mar-a-Lago.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 15-year-old Barron Trump will be attending Oxbridge Academy starting next week.

Administrators at the West Palm Beach school sent an email to parents on Wednesday telling them about his arrival with the family’s permission. The school wanted to alert the parents that a small contingent of Secret Service agents will accompany Barron.

Oxbridge was founded in 2011 by billionaire Bill Koch. He is the brother of Charles and the late David Koch, who ran the family’s Koch Industries.

Annual tuition at the 54-acre campus is $34,800 for high school students.