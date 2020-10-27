Barack Obama speaks at Orlando rally for Joe Biden

ORLANDO (WFLA) – Both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s presidential campaigns are kicking into high gear in the final week before Election Day.

Each candidate is making last-minute stops in key battleground states, making one final push to win over voters before they cast their ballot.

Former President Barack Obama held a drive-in rally in Orlando Tuesday campaigning for his former vice president Joe Biden. He was also in Miami for a rally on Saturday.

President Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka, will be in Sarasota on Tuesday as well for a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally at Nathan Benderson Park, where she will be campaigning on behalf of her father.

Later this week, Joe Biden will be making the trip to Florida. He is set to visit Broward County and Tampa on Thursday. No other details about his visit have been released at this time.

President Trump will attend rallies in Michigan, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Arizona this week.

