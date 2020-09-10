Banner-towing plane crashes into Gulf of Mexico

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pilot is okay after an unexpected landing in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday afternoon.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the banner-towing plane went down around 2:20 p.m. off Okaloosa Island. First responders were able to get to the pilot who was uninjured and back onshore under 15 minutes according to the sheriff’s office Twitter account.

The sheriff’s office says the pilot was the only person aboard the plane when it went down.

There is no word yet on what led to the unexpected landing but the sheriff’s office says they are happy to say no one was hurt.