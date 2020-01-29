Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period

Bank stops voucher program donations over anti-gay schools

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Al Behrman, file)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A bank says it will stop donating millions of dollars to Florida’s private school voucher program after reports that some schools in the program discriminate against LGBTQ students.

In a tweet to a Florida lawmaker on Tuesday, Fifth Third Bank said it has told officials with the state voucher program it will stop participating.

“We have communicated with program officials that we will not be contributing again until more inclusive policies have been adopted by all participating schools to protect the sexual orientation of all our students,” the Ohio-based bank tweeted to state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith.

The decision comes after an Orlando Sentinel investigation found that 156 private Christian schools with anti-gay views educated more than 20,800 students with tuition paid for by state scholarships. Of those, the report said, 83 refused to admit LGBTQ students or would expel them if their sexual orientation or gender identity were discovered.

The investigation also found that many companies with pro-LGBTQ policies had donated to the program in exchange for write-offs on their state tax bills. Among them was Fifth Third Bank, which contributed $5.4 million in 2018 to the program.

An email seeking comment from the Florida Department of Education didn’t get an immediate response on Wednesday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

How to get out of a timeshare contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to get out of a timeshare contract"

Lawsuit claims Scores strip club allowed disabled teen girl to be trafficked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawsuit claims Scores strip club allowed disabled teen girl to be trafficked"

Measles case confirmed at Florida College

Thumbnail for the video titled "Measles case confirmed at Florida College"

Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues"

Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater"

Crash closes State Road 54

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash closes State Road 54"

Amber Alert issued for 1-week-old baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber Alert issued for 1-week-old baby"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rain chances increase late today and tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rain chances increase late today and tonight"

Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning"

Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade"

Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen after devastating 2014 fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen after devastating 2014 fire"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss