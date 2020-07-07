Bank of America temporarily closing dozens of Tampa Bay area branches due to virus outbreak

TAMPA (WFLA/WESH) – Bank of America announced Monday that it has temporarily closed approximately 60 branches in the Tampa Bay area due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A company spokesperson said it plans to reopen the closed locations as soon as possible, but did not provide a specific date.
“Like many businesses operating right now, we have been balancing the need to stay open in as many locations as possible with the health and wellbeing of our employees – which at times will cause us to temporarily close a financial center,” spokesman Matthew Daily said.
“This Financial Center has been temporarily closed,” the message under the closed branch location reads.
Daily said bank clients can continue to use 24-hour ATMS and mobile banking.
Here’s a list of the closed branches as of July 6 by city:
- 203 Apollo Beach Blvd, Apollo Beach, FL 33572
- 300 Havendale Blvd, Auburndale, FL 33823
- 11200 State Road 64 E, Bradenton, FL 34212
- 4302 State Road 64 E, Bradenton, FL 34208
- 7223 55th Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203
- 5315 39th St E, Bradenton, FL 34203
- 3401 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34210
- 4311 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34209
- 2105 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511
- 3000 Enterprise Rd E, Clearwater, FL 33759
- 1610 S Missouri Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756
- 2200 Belleair Rd, Clearwater, FL 33764
- 2600 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL 33771
- 12046 Indian Rocks Rd, Largo, FL 33774
- 5301 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL 33809
- 331 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801
- 5680 Fishhawk Crossing Blvd, Lithia, FL 33547
- 500 Bay Isles Rd, Longboat Key, FL 34228
- 1100 State Road 60 E, Lake Wales, FL 33853
- 17455 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548
- 14805 Gulf Blvd, Madeira Beach, FL 33708
- 10200 66th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782
- 14299 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287
- 9810 US Highway 301 S, Riverview, FL 33578
- 13180 US Highway 301 S, Riverview, FL 33578
- 7500 Gulf Blvd, Saint Pete Beach, FL 33706
- 220 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
- 2145 34th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713
- 5701 38th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710
- 8181 54th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
- 1135 62nd Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702
- 3600 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233
- 5470 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233
- 1990 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34236
- 3175 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34237
- 5457 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232
- 8498 Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34243
- 8111 S Beneva Rd, Sarasota, FL 34238
- 816 Dr Martin Luther King Blvd W, Seffner, FL 33584
- 6801 Seminole Blvd, Seminole, FL 33772
- 985 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena, FL 33707
- 101 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602
- 249 S Hyde Park Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
- 337 E Davis Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606
- 2700 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607
- 5002 E 10th Ave, Tampa, FL 33619
- 100 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609
- 4825 S Manhattan Ave, Tampa, FL 33611
- 10301 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618
- 1720 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612
- 8302 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33615
- 8320 Hanley Rd, Tampa, FL 33634
- 19002 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647
- 5636 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33624
- 14002 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618
- 15301 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
- 7805 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33626
- 13829 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33635
- 3467 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Valrico, FL 33596
- 304 W Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285
- 2180 S Tamiami Trl, Venice, FL 34293
- 3010 Cypress Gardens Rd, Winter Haven, FL 33884
To see if any changes are made to your local branch click here.