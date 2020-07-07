Bank of America temporarily closing dozens of Tampa Bay area branches due to virus outbreak

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2019 file photo a Bank of America logo is attached to the exterior of the Bank of America Financial Center building, in Boston. Bank of America Corp. reports financial results Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

TAMPA (WFLA/WESH) – Bank of America announced Monday that it has temporarily closed approximately 60 branches in the Tampa Bay area due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A company spokesperson said it plans to reopen the closed locations as soon as possible, but did not provide a specific date.

“Like many businesses operating right now, we have been balancing the need to stay open in as many locations as possible with the health and wellbeing of our employees – which at times will cause us to temporarily close a financial center,” spokesman Matthew Daily said.

“This Financial Center has been temporarily closed,” the message under the closed branch location reads.

Daily said bank clients can continue to use 24-hour ATMS and mobile banking.

Here’s a list of the closed branches as of July 6 by city:

203 Apollo Beach Blvd, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

300 Havendale Blvd, Auburndale, FL 33823

11200 State Road 64 E, Bradenton, FL 34212

4302 State Road 64 E, Bradenton, FL 34208

7223 55th Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203

5315 39th St E, Bradenton, FL 34203

3401 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34210

4311 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34209

2105 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511

3000 Enterprise Rd E, Clearwater, FL 33759

1610 S Missouri Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756

2200 Belleair Rd, Clearwater, FL 33764

2600 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL 33771

12046 Indian Rocks Rd, Largo, FL 33774

5301 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL 33809

331 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801

5680 Fishhawk Crossing Blvd, Lithia, FL 33547

500 Bay Isles Rd, Longboat Key, FL 34228

1100 State Road 60 E, Lake Wales, FL 33853

17455 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548

14805 Gulf Blvd, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

10200 66th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

14299 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287

9810 US Highway 301 S, Riverview, FL 33578

13180 US Highway 301 S, Riverview, FL 33578

7500 Gulf Blvd, Saint Pete Beach, FL 33706

220 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

2145 34th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713

5701 38th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710

8181 54th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709

1135 62nd Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702

3600 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233

5470 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233

1990 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34236

3175 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34237

5457 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232

8498 Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34243

8111 S Beneva Rd, Sarasota, FL 34238

816 Dr Martin Luther King Blvd W, Seffner, FL 33584

6801 Seminole Blvd, Seminole, FL 33772

985 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena, FL 33707

101 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602

249 S Hyde Park Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

337 E Davis Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606

2700 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607

5002 E 10th Ave, Tampa, FL 33619

100 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609

4825 S Manhattan Ave, Tampa, FL 33611

10301 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618

1720 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612

8302 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33615

8320 Hanley Rd, Tampa, FL 33634

19002 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647

5636 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33624

14002 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618

15301 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL 33647

7805 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33626

13829 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33635

3467 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Valrico, FL 33596

304 W Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285

2180 S Tamiami Trl, Venice, FL 34293

3010 Cypress Gardens Rd, Winter Haven, FL 33884

To see if any changes are made to your local branch click here.