Bactrian camel born at Zoo Miami

MIAMI (WFLA) – Zoo Miami announced the birth of a Bactrian camel on Monday.

“Sunny,” a 3-year-old female gave birth after a pregnancy that lasted approximately 14 months.

The newborn weighed just over 96 pounds.

(Zoo Miami)

The zoo said Sunny and her baby will remain off exhibit until staff feels the two have bonded well.

According to Zoo Miami, Bactrian camels are critically endangered in the wild. It is believed there are less than 1,000.

Bactrian camels are found in isolated pockets of the Gobi desert in Mongolia and China.