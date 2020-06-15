Bactrian camel born at Zoo Miami

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (WFLA) – Zoo Miami announced the birth of a Bactrian camel on Monday.

“Sunny,” a 3-year-old female gave birth after a pregnancy that lasted approximately 14 months.

The newborn weighed just over 96 pounds.

(Zoo Miami)

The zoo said Sunny and her baby will remain off exhibit until staff feels the two have bonded well.

According to Zoo Miami, Bactrian camels are critically endangered in the wild. It is believed there are less than 1,000.

Bactrian camels are found in isolated pockets of the Gobi desert in Mongolia and China.

(Zoo Miami)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss