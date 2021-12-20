Backfiring car causes active shooter scare at movie theater

MELROSE PARK, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 04: The Cinemark logo hangs above one of the company’s theaters shuttered by the coronavirus COVID-19 on December 04, 2020 in Melrose Park, Illinois. In what could be another blow to the theater industry, Warner Bros. Pictures on Thursday announced that all of its 2021 films will stream on HBO Max during the same time the films will be playing in theaters. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said the sound of a car backfiring near a South Florida movie theater led police to evacuate moviegoers following multiple reports of an active shooter.

The incident happened Sunday night at the Cinemark movie theater in Davie, Fla.

Davie police later told news outlets that a passing vehicle’s engine likely backfired, prompting the scare. Moviegoer Jonathan Fernandez told WPLG that the movie cut out and alarms went off.

He says people were asked to leave the theater, resulting in a bit of panic. Police officers went theater-to-theater inside the complex and found no signs of a shooter.