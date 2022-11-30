TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricanes Ian and Nicole swept across Florida last month downing power lines, flooding homes and leaving dozens in the state dead.

In Volusia County, the storms destroyed seawalls and dunes and left coastal erosion that has been threatening homes and other buildings. And as WESH reports, the loss of sand has led to a discovery that has officials scratching their heads.

“We’re not sure what it is, but it’s a large piece of debris probably about 80 to 100 feet in length,” Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs told WESH.

Residents began to notice the long wooden object after Nicole hit the area. Some speculate that it’s a shipwreck, while others think it’s a dock or pier that washed away in a past storm.

It’s unclear how old the object is, but officials believe it’s been there for decades.

“We have never seen it exposed before in that area, so this is the first time in at least 25 years that I know of it being exposed,” Malphurs said.

The state underwater archeological team is expected to visit the site in the coming days to analyze the debris.