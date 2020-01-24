‘Bachelorette’ contestant Tyler Gwozdz dies in Florida

(CNN/WFLA) – Tyler Gwozdz, a former contestant on ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” has died at age 29.

“We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends,” producers of the franchise said in a statement.

Variety reports Gwozdz was hospitalized Jan. 13 after a suspected overdose in Boca Raton. He died one week later in Palm Beach County.

The cause of the overdose has not been disclosed.

In 2019, Gwozdz appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette. In the premiere episode, he was chosen as Brown’s first “one-on-one” date, but he abruptly left the show after three episodes.

According to Variety, Gwozdz was planning to become a psychologist,

He leaves behind four siblings.

