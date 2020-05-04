Baby manatee rescued in Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WFLA/FKNB) – An infant manatee was recently rescued in the Florida Keys.

The orphaned female calf was spotted beneath underwater rocks along a dock at a private residence off Islamorada.

Rescuers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission successfully scooped the manatee from the water using a large hoop net.

Staff from the Dolphin Research Center’s manatee rescue team and volunteers helped.

A DRC spokesperson said the calf may have been without its mother for several days, which is unusual.

The baby manatee is underweight at 65.5 lbs and has been diagnosed with a bacterial infection.

She is being treated at Miami Seaquarium and is said to be in “guarded condition.”