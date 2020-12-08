ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WFLA) – A manatee calf was rescued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation commission on Saturday after its mother sadly died.
According to the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, its southeast field lab got a report of an injured adult manatee with her calf in Islamorada.
The caller sent a video of a the adult manatee with fresh watercraft-related injuries. The manatee was reportedly acting erratically, “constantly barrel rolling with distressed breathing.” the research institute said.
The adult manatee passed away shortly after the report.
Her calf stayed with the body until a rescue team arrived.
FWC staff, volunteers and staff from the Dolphin Research Center caught the male calf and took him to the Miami Seaquarium, where he will stay until he is big enough to be released back into the wild.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- New app allows Tampa Bay residents to anonymously report human trafficking
- Biden vows 100M vaccine shots in first 100 days, introduces health team
- Baby manatee rescued after mother dies in Islamorada
- Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,985 new cases, 299 new hospitalizations
- DeSantis appointee quits after raid on home of fired Florida data scientist