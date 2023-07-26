TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A father and aunt were arrested Monday after leaving a 3-month-old baby in a hot car in Broward, according to records obtained by NBC affiliate WTVJ.

The 42-year-old father, John Polidor, and the 40-year-old aunt, Rose Belony, allegedly arrived at an Enterprise Rent-a-Car in Lauderdale Lake around 11:20 a.m. on Monday.

They reportedly left the child strapped in her car seat while the car was turned off and with the windows rolled up, for 32 minutes while looking to purchase a new car.

Polidor and Belony got the baby after the 32 minutes she was in the car and brought her inside the facility.

A report obtained by WTVJ said that a witness saw the baby’s face was flushed and sunburnt red. The child was said to be lethargic and visibly unconscious, but breathing.

Someone had allegedly tried to call 911, but the father and aunt said they didn’t want the police involved, but 911 was called anyways.

The forecast for nearby Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at the time was 93 degrees with a heat index of 109 degrees.

Polidor and Belony were charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. They are each being held on a $15,000 bond.