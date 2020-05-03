Baby killed, 3 kids without seat belts thrown from SUV

(AP) – Florida authorities say a baby has died and three other children not wearing seat belts were thrown from an SUV after it blew a tire.

The vehicle swerved on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday and then flipped several times.

A report from the Florida Highway Patrol does not say whether the 23-year-old driver was charged.

The baby, along with a 15-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl were all unrestrained and thrown from the vehicle. The youngest children were also not in car seats, which is against the law.

All occupants were taken to to the hospital with serious injuries.

