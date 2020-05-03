Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

Baby killed, 3 kids without seat belts thrown from SUV

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) – Florida authorities say a baby has died and three other children not wearing seat belts were thrown from an SUV after it blew a tire.

The vehicle swerved on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday and then flipped several times.

A report from the Florida Highway Patrol does not say whether the 23-year-old driver was charged.

The baby, along with a 15-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl were all unrestrained and thrown from the vehicle. The youngest children were also not in car seats, which is against the law.

All occupants were taken to to the hospital with serious injuries.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss