Baby Andrew Caballeiro when he was an infant in 2020 (Credit: FDLE)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been over three years since Andrew Caballeiro was abducted when he was just seven days old, and there’s still been no sign of him.

On Jan. 28, 2020, an AMBER Alert was issued for the infant after he was kidnapped by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro.

Police said the man kidnapped his baby after murdering the child’s mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

On Jan. 29, 2020, Pasco County deputies found Caballeiro’s body in a wooded area near I-75. The baby’s father had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his body was found near a van.

The van found near Caballeiro’s body (Credit: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

While the van had old receipts and a pacifier, there was still no sign of Andrew.

At the time, Sheriff Chris Nocco said a witness reported seeing a blonde woman with Caballeiro before his death. He hoped the baby was handed off to the woman before Caballeiro took his life.

“I sit here and pray to god, that is true and that she has the baby,” Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said in 2020. “If that woman is out there, please come forward, I promise you all we care about is little Andrew is okay.”

The FBI would later join the efforts to find the newborn but to no avail.

Andrew was last seen alive in the area of the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Miami, Florida. If you know where he is, call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2400 or 911.