Baby in Florida dies after being left in hot car for several hours, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 9-month-old baby died after being left in a hot car in Florida and authorities are investigating the incident, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office told the newspaper someone called 911 after finding the child unresponsive in a car in Pace last week.

“When our guys got there, the child was already out of the vehicle and on the ground, and other people were trying to provide treatment,” SRSO spokesman Sgt. Rich Aloy told the News Journal.

Deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but were unsucessful, and the child died at the scene.

Investigators believe the child had been locked in the vehicle for “several hours” and their death was heat-related.

No arrests have been made at this time.

“Those who were responsible will be held accountable,” Aloy said.