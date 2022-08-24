TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A baby giraffe born on Tuesday at Zoo Miami received her first checkup.

According to the zoo, Sabra, a nearly 12-year-old giraffe, gave birth to the female calf around 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday morning, zoo staff separated Sabra and the calf so a neonatal exam could be performed. The exam allowed staff to confirm the animal’s sex, weigh the calf, collect blood, inspect and clean the umbilicus, do eye and ear exams, inject vitamins and insert an identification transponder into the calf.

(Courtesy: Zoo Miami)

Zoo Miami confirmed the calf stands over 5 feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Initial indications are that the calf is healthy. She was quickly returned to her mother. The giraffes remain off-exhibit until zoo staff feels the calf is ready to be introduced to the rest of the herd.

The calf is Sabra’s sixth. She arrived at Zoo Miami in 2013 from a zoo in Des Moines, Iowa.

Zoo Miami said the status of the giraffe in the wild is listed as “vulnerable.”