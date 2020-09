PINE HILLS, Fla. (WESH) — Authorities are investigating after they say a 1-year-old child died after being left in a vehicle in Orange County.

Officials were called to the 5000 block of Indian Hill Road around 3:40 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, officials found the baby dead at the scene.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says their initial investigation indicates the baby was left in a vehicle.

The investigation into the child’s death is active and ongoing.