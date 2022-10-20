*Note: The video above is from a previous story.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A baby dolphin rescued from a crab trap in Clearwater, now living at SeaWorld Orlando, finally has a name.

The dolphin was found tangled in the trap under Pier 60 in July. Because of his age when he was rescued, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) deemed him non-releasable. The dolphin will now stay at SeaWorld Orlando.

In September, SeaWorld Orlando asked its fans to help give the baby dolphin a name. Fans were asked to vote across social media channels on the names “Ridgway,” “Theodore,” “Pierre” and “Teddy.”

SeaWorld announced Thursday that “Ridgway” is the winner after 7,500 votes were cast.

Ridgway is named after the late Dr. Sam Ridgway, a former president of the National Marine Mammal Foundation.