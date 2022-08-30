TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A baby dolphin who was rescued from a crab trap line under Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach is doing better after being taken to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation.

When the male dolphin was rescued, the Southeast Stranding Network and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recommended the dolphin go to the facility for rehabilitation.

Nicholas Ricci, a senior animal care specialist at the park, talks about the baby dolphin in a new video released by SeaWorld. Ricci has been with SeaWorld for 19 years and said the little dolphin really stands out and has “captured his heart.”

“When he was first rescued, we were really concerned with the condition of his flukes. He was entangled in crab trap line and that line had damaged his tail so badly that we were scared he was going to lose half of his tail. But I’m happy to say that the tail is healing really well,” Ricci said.

Since arriving at SeaWorld, the baby dolphin has made significant progress. Ricci said the team believes he was 2-months-old when he was brought in He is now swimming on his own, being bottle-fed, growing teeth and has gained over 10 pounds.

“He learned how to take a bottle fast. He’s very bright. He learns things very quickly and he’s very sweet,” Ricci said.

Animal care specialists at SeaWorld Orlando are excited to watch him grow and regain his health and strength.