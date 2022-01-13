Video shows Florida police officer saving baby dolphin tangled in fishing net

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Body camera footage captured the tense moments a Miami-Dade police officer rescued a baby dolphin trapped in a fishing net.

Officer Nelson Silva, of our Marine Patrol Unit was alerted to the dolphin in distress in early December, according to a tweet from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

In the video, officer Silva can be seen using a pole to gently grab the netting tangled around the baby dolphin’s body.

“I got you, buddy,” Silva can be heard saying, as he used a knife to cut away the netting.

Even after the dolphin splashed and struggled to get free, Silva maintained his composure and calmed the mammal.

It took less than two minutes for Silva to free the dolphin from the mess of fishing net.

“Got ya,’ woohoo!” Silva said in the final seconds of the video as he’s heard taking a sigh of relief.