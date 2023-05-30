TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A baby died after being left in a hot car for approximately three hours on Sunday in Palm Bay, according to police.

The Palm Bay Police Department found an unresponsive 11-month-old baby around 1 p.m. The child was left in the car while her parents attended a church service.

The baby was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead.

“This is an unfortunate incident, and our condolences and prayers go out to the family,” Police Chief Mario Augello said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

